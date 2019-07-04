Kvitova, champion in 2011 and 2014, faced a potentially tricky tie against the dangerous Kiki Mladenovic and she had to battle in the first set, triumphing 7-5.

However from that point things were far smoother as she dominated her opponent, responding well to an early break of service to win the second set 6-2.

She will face the winner of the clash between French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova and Magda Linette.

Stephens opened up against Wang Yafan with a bagel before then winning the second 6-2 to complete a dominant performance.

In total Stephens broke her opponent six times as she waltzed into the next round.

There she will meet the winner of the match between Johanna Konta and Katerina Siniakova.

Ladies’ Singles Second Round Results Thursday

Barty (AUS) (1) beat A. Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-1, 6-3

P. Kvitova (CZ) (6) beat K. Mladenovic (FRA) 7-5, 6-2

S. Stephens (USA) (9) beat Y. Wang (CHN) 6-0, 6-2

H. Dart (GBR) beat B. Haddad Maia (BRA) 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-1

G. Wang (CHN) (15) beat T. Zidansek (CZ) 6-1, 6-2

B Strycova (CZ) beat L. Siegemund (GER) 6-3, 7-5