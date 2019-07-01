The Kazakh player, who achieved her career-high singles ranking of 27 in February 2017, came up with a memorable performance on Centre Court.

She took the opening set 7-4 on a tie-break, and refused to let Osaka back into the match as the Japanese star wilted in the second set.

The second seed could only muster two games in the second set and a jubilant Putintseva was able to close out the match with consummate ease.

It took her just an hour and 36 minutes to wrap up victory, and Osaka cut a despondent figure as she left Centre Court.

Putintseva will next take on Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round.