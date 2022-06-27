C. Vandeweghe vs E. Rybakina | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
C. Vandeweghe (LL)
E. Rybakina (17)
from 23:00
CoCo Vandeweghe - Elena Rybakina
Players Overview
CoCoVandeweghe
United States
- WTA ranking157
- WTA points409
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight70kg
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking23
- WTA points1990
- Age23
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0