D. Parry vs O. Jabeur | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Parry
D. Parry
O. Jabeur (3)
O. Jabeur (3)
01/07
Diane Parry - Ons Jabeur

Players Overview

Diane-Parry-headshot
DianeParry
France
France
  • WTA ranking77
  • WTA points841
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking2
  • WTA points4340
  • Age27
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Diane-Parry-headshot
DianeParry
France
France
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

