I. Begu vs J. Ostapenko | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
I. Begu
I. Begu
J. Ostapenko (12)
J. Ostapenko (12)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Irina Begu - Jelena Ostapenko

Players Overview

Irina-Begu-headshot
IrinaBegu
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking43
  • WTA points1234
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight-
Jelena-Ostapenko-headshot
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
Latvia
  • WTA ranking17
  • WTA points2431
  • Age25
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Irina-Begu-headshot
IrinaBegu
Romania
Romania
Jelena-Ostapenko-headshot
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
Latvia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 3

M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
A. Riske (28)
A. Riske (28)
from 23:00
S. Zhang (33)
S. Zhang (33)
C. Garcia
C. Garcia
from 23:00
M. Sakkari (5)
M. Sakkari (5)
T. Maria
T. Maria
from 23:00
L. Tsurenko
L. Tsurenko
J. Niemeier
J. Niemeier
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Irina Begu vs Jelena Ostapenko

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Irina Begu and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.