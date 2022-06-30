I. Begu vs J. Ostapenko | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
I. Begu
J. Ostapenko (12)
from 23:00
Irina Begu - Jelena Ostapenko
Players Overview
IrinaBegu
Romania
- WTA ranking43
- WTA points1234
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight-
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
- WTA ranking17
- WTA points2431
- Age25
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
