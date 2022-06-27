J. Paolini vs P. Kvitová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
P. Kvitová (25)
P. Kvitová (25)
from 23:00
Jasmine Paolini - Petra Kvitová

Players Overview

Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking72
  • WTA points884
  • Age26
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1795
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

