J. Teichmann vs A. Tomljanovic | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
J. Teichmann (18)
J. Teichmann (18)
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Jil Teichmann - Ajla Tomljanovic

Players Overview

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking22
  • WTA points2023
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking44
  • WTA points1221
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

D. Collins (7)
D. Collins (7)
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
from 11:00
L. Bronzetti
L. Bronzetti
A. Li
A. Li
from 11:00
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
M. Chwalinska (Q)
M. Chwalinska (Q)
Suspended
Y. In-Albon
Y. In-Albon
A. Riske (28)
A. Riske (28)
Suspended
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Jil Teichmann vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Wimbledon women - 27 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.