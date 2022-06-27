J. Teichmann vs A. Tomljanovic | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
J. Teichmann (18)
A. Tomljanovic
from 23:00
Jil Teichmann - Ajla Tomljanovic
Players Overview
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
- WTA ranking22
- WTA points2023
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking44
- WTA points1221
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0