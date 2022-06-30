A. Tomljanovic vs C. Harrison | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 15
Completed
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
C. Harrison
2
2
Ajla Tomljanovic - Catherine Harrison
Players Overview
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking44
- WTA points1221
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
CatherineHarrison
United States
- WTA ranking262
- WTA points266
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
0
Aces
3
3
Double faults
9
59%
First serve in
60%
83%
Win first serve
57%
45%
Win second serve
28%
70%
Net points won
67%
