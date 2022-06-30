A. Tomljanovic vs C. Harrison | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 15
Completed
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
6
6
C. Harrison
C. Harrison
2
2
Ajla Tomljanovic - Catherine Harrison

Players Overview

Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking44
  • WTA points1221
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Catherine-Harrison-headshot
CatherineHarrison
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking262
  • WTA points266
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
Catherine-Harrison-headshot
CatherineHarrison
United States
United States
2

Sets won

0
0
Aces
3
3
Double faults
9
59%
First serve in
60%
83%
Win first serve
57%
45%
Win second serve
28%
70%
Net points won
67%

