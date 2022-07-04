A. Anisimova vs H. Tan | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Anisimova (20)
H. Tan
04/07
Amanda Anisimova - Harmony Tan
Players Overview
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1840
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
HarmonyTan
France
- WTA ranking115
- WTA points575
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
