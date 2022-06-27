C. Harrison vs A. Rus | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
C. Harrison (Q)
A. Rus
from 23:00
Catherine Harrison - Arantxa Rus
Players Overview
CatherineHarrison
United States
- WTA ranking262
- WTA points266
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
ArantxaRus
Netherlands
- WTA ranking86
- WTA points782
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight65kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
