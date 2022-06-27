C. Harrison vs A. Rus | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
C. Harrison (Q)
C. Harrison (Q)
A. Rus
A. Rus
from 23:00
Catherine Harrison - Arantxa Rus

Players Overview

Catherine-Harrison-headshot
CatherineHarrison
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking262
  • WTA points266
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Arantxa-Rus-headshot
ArantxaRus
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • WTA ranking86
  • WTA points782
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight65kg

Statistics

Catherine-Harrison-headshot
CatherineHarrison
United States
United States
Arantxa-Rus-headshot
ArantxaRus
Netherlands
Netherlands
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

