C. Liu vs A. Cornet | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 14
Completed
C. Liu
3
3
A. Cornet
6
6
Claire Liu - Alizé Cornet
Players Overview
ClaireLiu
United States
- WTA ranking75
- WTA points854
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking37
- WTA points1311
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
0
Aces
3
1
Double faults
3
59%
First serve in
75%
59%
Win first serve
78%
46%
Win second serve
36%
75%
Net points won
67%
