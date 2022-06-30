C. Liu vs A. Cornet | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 14
Completed
C. Liu
C. Liu
3
3
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
6
6
Claire Liu - Alizé Cornet

Players Overview

Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking75
  • WTA points854
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
  • WTA ranking37
  • WTA points1311
  • Age32
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-

Statistics

0

Sets won

2
0
Aces
3
1
Double faults
3
59%
First serve in
75%
59%
Win first serve
78%
46%
Win second serve
36%
75%
Net points won
67%

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Claire Liu vs Alizé Cornet

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Claire Liu and Alizé Cornet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

