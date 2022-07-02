C. Gauff vs A. Anisimova | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Gauff (11)
C. Gauff (11)
A. Anisimova (20)
A. Anisimova (20)
02/07
Cori Gauff - Amanda Anisimova

Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1840
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Cori Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova

Wimbledon women - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Amanda Anisimova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

