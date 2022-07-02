C. Gauff vs A. Anisimova | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Gauff (11)
A. Anisimova (20)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad
Cori Gauff - Amanda Anisimova
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2886
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1840
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205