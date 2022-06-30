C. Gauff vs M. Buzarnescu | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
C. Gauff (11)
6
0
M. Buzarnescu
2
0
Cori Gauff - Mihaela Buzarnescu
Statistics
1
Sets won
0
5
Aces
1
0
Double faults
1
65%
First serve in
75%
76%
Win first serve
52%
78%
Win second serve
43%
33%
Net points won
75%
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2886
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
MihaelaBuzarnescu
Romania
- WTA ranking127
- WTA points507
- Age34
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
