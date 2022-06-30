C. Gauff vs M. Buzarnescu | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
C. Gauff (11)
C. Gauff (11)
6
0
M. Buzarnescu
M. Buzarnescu
2
0
Cori Gauff - Mihaela Buzarnescu

Statistics

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
Mihaela-Buzarnescu-headshot
MihaelaBuzarnescu
Romania
Romania
1

Sets won

0
5
Aces
1
0
Double faults
1
65%
First serve in
75%
76%
Win first serve
52%
78%
Win second serve
43%
33%
Net points won
75%

Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Mihaela-Buzarnescu-headshot
MihaelaBuzarnescu
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking127
  • WTA points507
  • Age34
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Cori Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Mihaela Buzarnescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.