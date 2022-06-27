D. Vekic vs J. Pegula | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
D. Vekic
J. Pegula (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
DonnaVekic
Croatia
- WTA ranking82
- WTA points795
- Age25
- Height1.79m
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking9
- WTA points3156
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
