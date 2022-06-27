D. Vekic vs J. Pegula | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
D. Vekic
J. Pegula (8)
from 23:00
Donna Vekic - Jessica Pegula

Players Overview

Donna-Vekic-headshot
DonnaVekic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking82
  • WTA points795
  • Age25
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking9
  • WTA points3156
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Donna-Vekic-headshot
DonnaVekic
Croatia
Croatia
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

