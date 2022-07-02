H. Tan vs K. Boulter | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
H. Tan
H. Tan
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
02/07
Harmony Tan - Katie Boulter

Players Overview

Harmony-Tan-headshot
HarmonyTan
France
France
  • WTA ranking115
  • WTA points575
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Katie-Boulter-headshot
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking118
  • WTA points557
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Harmony-Tan-headshot
HarmonyTan
France
France
Katie-Boulter-headshot
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
Great Britain
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Harmony Tan vs Katie Boulter

Wimbledon women - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Harmony Tan and Katie Boulter live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

