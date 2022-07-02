H. Tan vs K. Boulter | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
H. Tan
K. Boulter
02/07
Advertisement
Ad
Harmony Tan - Katie Boulter
Players Overview
HarmonyTan
France
- WTA ranking115
- WTA points575
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
- WTA ranking118
- WTA points557
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205