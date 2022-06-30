H. Dart vs J. Pegula | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 2
Completed
H. Dart
H. Dart
6
3
1
J. Pegula (8)
J. Pegula (8)
4
6
6
Harriet Dart - Jessica Pegula

Players Overview

Harriet-Dart-headshot
HarrietDart
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking94
  • WTA points735
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking9
  • WTA points3156
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Harriet-Dart-headshot
HarrietDart
Great Britain
Great Britain
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
1

Sets won

2
2
Aces
3
3
Double faults
4
56%
First serve in
61%
55%
Win first serve
63%
42%
Win second serve
53%
56%
Net points won
67%

