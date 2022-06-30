H. Dart vs J. Pegula | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 2
Completed
H. Dart
6
3
1
J. Pegula (8)
4
6
6
Advertisement
Ad
Harriet Dart - Jessica Pegula
Players Overview
HarrietDart
Great Britain
- WTA ranking94
- WTA points735
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking9
- WTA points3156
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
1
Sets won
2
2
Aces
3
3
Double faults
4
56%
First serve in
61%
55%
Win first serve
63%
42%
Win second serve
53%
56%
Net points won
67%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205