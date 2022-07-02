I. Swiatek vs A. Cornet | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Cornet
02/07
Iga Swiatek - Alizé Cornet
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points8576
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking37
- WTA points1311
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
