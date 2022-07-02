I. Swiatek vs A. Cornet | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
02/07
Iga Swiatek - Alizé Cornet

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points8576
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
  • WTA ranking37
  • WTA points1311
  • Age32
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Alizé Cornet

Wimbledon women - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Alizé Cornet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.