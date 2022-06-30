I. Swiatek vs L. Pattinama-Kerkhove | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 1
Completed
I. Swiatek (1)
6
4
6
L. Pattinama-Kerkhove
4
6
3
Iga Swiatek - Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points8576
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
LesleyPattinama-Kerkhove
Netherlands
- WTA ranking138
- WTA points444
- Age30
- Height1.72m
- Weight55kg
Statistics
2
Sets won
1
5
Aces
2
1
Double faults
8
69%
First serve in
68%
68%
Win first serve
70%
52%
Win second serve
27%
56%
Net points won
63%
