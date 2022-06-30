I. Swiatek vs L. Pattinama-Kerkhove | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 1
Completed
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
6
4
6
L. Pattinama-Kerkhove
L. Pattinama-Kerkhove
4
6
3
Iga Swiatek - Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points8576
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Lesley-Pattinama-Kerkhove-headshot
LesleyPattinama-Kerkhove
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • WTA ranking138
  • WTA points444
  • Age30
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight55kg

Statistics

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Lesley-Pattinama-Kerkhove-headshot
LesleyPattinama-Kerkhove
Netherlands
Netherlands
2

Sets won

1
5
Aces
2
1
Double faults
8
69%
First serve in
68%
68%
Win first serve
70%
52%
Win second serve
27%
56%
Net points won
63%

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

Latest news

Wimbledon

Swiatek makes it 37 wins in a row after navigating tough Pattinama Kerkhove test

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

