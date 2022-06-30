K. Flipkens vs S. Halep | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 2
Completed
K. Flipkens
5
4
S. Halep (16)
7
6
Kirsten Flipkens - Simona Halep
Players Overview
KirstenFlipkens
Belgium
- WTA ranking190
- WTA points351
- Age36
- Height1.65m
- Weight59kg
SimonaHalep
Romania
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2315
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
0
Aces
1
2
Double faults
4
67%
First serve in
62%
53%
Win first serve
68%
41%
Win second serve
44%
57%
Net points won
67%
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205