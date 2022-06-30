K. Flipkens vs S. Halep | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 2
Completed
K. Flipkens
K. Flipkens
5
4
S. Halep (16)
S. Halep (16)
7
6
Advertisement
Ad

Kirsten Flipkens - Simona Halep

Players Overview

Kirsten-Flipkens-headshot
KirstenFlipkens
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking190
  • WTA points351
  • Age36
  • Height1.65m
  • Weight59kg
Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2315
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Kirsten-Flipkens-headshot
KirstenFlipkens
Belgium
Belgium
Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
0

Sets won

2
0
Aces
1
2
Double faults
4
67%
First serve in
62%
53%
Win first serve
68%
41%
Win second serve
44%
57%
Net points won
67%

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

C. Gauff (11)
C. Gauff (11)
6
1
M. Buzarnescu
M. Buzarnescu
2
0
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
3
77
6
K. Plíšková (6)
K. Plíšková (6)
6
64
4
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
6
4
6
L. Pattinama-Kerkhove
L. Pattinama-Kerkhove
4
6
3
Q. Wang
Q. Wang
5
4
H. Watson
H. Watson
7
6
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Kirsten Flipkens vs Simona Halep

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Simona Halep live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.