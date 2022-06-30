L. Davis vs A. Anisimova | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
L. Davis
L. Davis
6
3
4
A. Anisimova (20)
A. Anisimova (20)
2
6
6
Lauren Davis - Amanda Anisimova

Players Overview

Lauren-Davis-headshot
LaurenDavis
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking102
  • WTA points673
  • Age28
  • Height1.57m
  • Weight55kg
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1840
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Lauren-Davis-headshot
LaurenDavis
United States
United States
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
1

Sets won

2
2
Aces
6
4
Double faults
1
54%
First serve in
66%
71%
Win first serve
62%
46%
Win second serve
65%
50%
Net points won
62%

