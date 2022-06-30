L. Davis vs A. Anisimova | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
L. Davis
6
3
4
A. Anisimova (20)
2
6
6
Lauren Davis - Amanda Anisimova
Players Overview
LaurenDavis
United States
- WTA ranking102
- WTA points673
- Age28
- Height1.57m
- Weight55kg
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1840
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
Statistics
1
Sets won
2
2
Aces
6
4
Double faults
1
54%
First serve in
66%
71%
Win first serve
62%
46%
Win second serve
65%
50%
Net points won
62%
