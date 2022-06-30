M. Frech vs A. Schmiedlová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 14
Completed
M. Frech
M. Frech
6
6
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
4
4
Magdalena Frech - Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

Players Overview

Magdalena-Frech-headshot
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking92
  • WTA points746
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Anna Karolína-Schmiedlová-headshot
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • WTA ranking84
  • WTA points791
  • Age27
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight63kg

Statistics

Magdalena-Frech-headshot
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
Poland
Anna Karolína-Schmiedlová-headshot
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
Slovakia
2

Sets won

0
8
Aces
1
2
Double faults
2
65%
First serve in
57%
75%
Win first serve
61%
33%
Win second serve
34%
100%
Net points won
57%

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Magdalena Frech vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

