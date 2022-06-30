M. Frech vs A. Schmiedlová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 14
Completed
M. Frech
6
6
A. Schmiedlová
4
4
Magdalena Frech - Anna Karolína Schmiedlová
Players Overview
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
- WTA ranking92
- WTA points746
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
- WTA ranking84
- WTA points791
- Age27
- Height1.76m
- Weight63kg
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
8
Aces
1
2
Double faults
2
65%
First serve in
57%
75%
Win first serve
61%
33%
Win second serve
34%
100%
Net points won
57%
