M. Frech vs S. Halep | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
M. Frech
S. Halep (16)
02/07
Magdalena Frech - Simona Halep
Players Overview
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
- WTA ranking92
- WTA points746
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
SimonaHalep
Romania
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2315
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205