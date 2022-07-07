Wimbledon 2022 semi final live – Ons Jabeur versus Tatjana Maria
O. Jabeur vs T. Maria | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 07.07.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
O. Jabeur (3)
6
1
T. Maria
2
4
Advertisement
Ad
JABEUR 6-2 1-4 MARIA
Maria takes charge at 40-15 but Jabeur hits back with a delightful volley before producing one of the shots of the tournament with a no-look forehand pass while facing the wrong way.
The German bites back and despite throwing down a double fault she combines a brilliant lob with more delicious slice to force a backhand error long and consolidate her break.
BREAK! - JABEUR 6-2 1-3 MARIA
Lift off for the German? Ons pretty much breaks herself from 30-30 when she drags a forehand just wide before throwing in a high-bouncing drop shot that Maria duly punishes to claim the break.
JABEUR 6-2 1-2 MARIA
Great spirit! Maria throws in a third double fault of the match and finds herself up against two more break points.
She saves the first with a fine volley at the net before luring an error long with a bewitching short slice. Ons then blows another forehand long despite dictating at deuce and loses the game when she slices wide.
JABEUR 6-2 1-1 MARIA
More frustration for Maria. She works hard to carve out a half chance at deuce but then zaps a forehand attempt up the line tamely into the net. Ons then copes with the slice-a-thon to dart into the net and pound away a volley to close out the game.
JABEUR 6-2 0-1 MARIA
To say that was much-needed is an understatement. Maria purrs through her best hold of serve yet with a game to 15 to start Set 2 in a much more positive fashion.
SET! - JABEUR 6-2 MARIA
Jabeur is on the charge! The Tunisian serves out a 38-minute set to love to put one toe in the final. Can Maria mount another fight back or will the No.3 seed continue to fire now that she has found her full repertoire?
Image credit: Getty Images
BREAK! - JABEUR 5-2 MARIA
Oh Maria, Maria! What happened there? The world No.103 belies her ranking with a wondrous touch at the net to outfox the drop-shot queen and race into a 30-0 lead.
But that is as good as it gets. The German begins to unravel and coughs up another break point with a strange shot selection that sees a forehand slice float long. Jabeur takes full advantage and has time to line up a forehand pass that her opponent can’t quite reach.
JABEUR 4-2 MARIA
That is majestic hitting from Jabeur. She is stepping into the German’s slice and dominating at the right moments. A crisp forehand is followed by a smooth crosscourt backhand as she keeps her nose firmly in front with a solid game to 30.
JABEUR 3-2 MARIA
It takes some doing but Maria edges another tough hold from deuce after making life difficult for herself with some nervy unforced errors.
Image credit: Getty Images
*THIS*
Agree completely with this tweet.
JABEUR 3-1 MARIA
It’s all about the drop shots as Jabeur consolidates with a mix of finesse and power.
The Tunisian produces a sublime attempt on the run to make 30-30 before winning a face-off at the net with a sumptuous crosscourt flick.
Maria lures a slice error to make deuce but a lovely angled volley and a bullet backhand to the corner see the seeded player over the line.
BREAK! - JABEUR 2-1 MARIA
It’s only her second service game but Maria has already come under the cosh. She faces a fourth break point of the match when Ons backs up a crunching forehand with a clinical smash.
The Tunisian can’t find the crosscourt pass to convert but gets another opportunity when the German double faults. A tame crosscourt backhand then slices into the net and it’s the No.3 seed who makes the first breakthrough.
JABEUR 1-1 MARIA
Maria can’t quite rescue a rasping crosscourt backhand to her left wing and Ons eases on to the board with a solid game to 30.
JABEUR 0-1 MARIA
If that game is anything to go by then we could be in for a treat. As expected, there’s plenty of variety on show and you can assume every blade of grass will have been covered by ball and players come the conclusion.
Jabeur looks to turn the screw early and has three separate break points but Maria hits clutch mode on each occasion and eventually passes the eight-minute opening examination when Ons lashes a forehand just long.
HERE WE GO!
Maria will serve first.
SHOW TIME!
Here they come. The players arrive on Centre Court to rapturous applause.
No doubt the butterflies are churning away for both players as they edge ever close to the biggest match of their respective careers.
THE OLDEST MAJOR SEMI-FINALIST IN THE OPEN ERA
The 34-year-old Maria’s fairytale run to the last four is all the more remarkable given her ranking of 103 in the world and the fact she is juggling her tennis with her duties as a mum of two.
'She has a complete game, it is incredible' - Wilander on Maria reaching semi-finals
10/10 'ONS' GRASS
Jabeur has won 21 of her last 23 matches and is perfect from her 10 outings on grass.
She now sits at her highest ranking of No.2 in the world and feels she deserves this opportunity following the journey she has been on in recent years.
“I honestly expected myself to do better after juniors, because I was one of the good ones. Seeing other players from my age doing better and I wasn’t there, I was kind of jealous. But I also tried to be patient. Everything happens for a reason, and I believe I deserve to be here right now this year.”
‘More history!’ – Jabeur, Djokovic, Norrie and Maria make semi-finals at Wimbledon
HEAD-TO-HEAD
This will be the fourth meeting between the two friends.
Jabeur leads the match-up 2-1 having triumphed in second round qualifying at the 2014 US Open and Beijing 2018 respectively.
Maria won their only previous showdown in a main draw when she prevailed in Linz in 2017.
Image credit: Eurosport