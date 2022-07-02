P. Badosa vs P. Kvitová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
P. Badosa (4)
P. Badosa (4)
P. Kvitová (25)
P. Kvitová (25)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad

Paula Badosa - Petra Kvitová

Players Overview

Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points4245
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1795
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 3

A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
B. Krejcíková (13)
B. Krejcíková (13)
02/07
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
E. Rybakina (17)
E. Rybakina (17)
02/07
P. Martic
P. Martic
J. Pegula (8)
J. Pegula (8)
02/07
M. Frech
M. Frech
S. Halep (16)
S. Halep (16)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Paula Badosa vs Petra Kvitová

Wimbledon women - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Paula Badosa and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.