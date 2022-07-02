P. Badosa vs P. Kvitová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
P. Badosa (4)
P. Kvitová (25)
02/07
Paula Badosa - Petra Kvitová
Players Overview
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points4245
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking26
- WTA points1795
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205