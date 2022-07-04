P. Badosa vs S. Halep | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
P. Badosa (4)
S. Halep (16)
04/07
Paula Badosa - Simona Halep
Players Overview
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points4245
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
SimonaHalep
Romania
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2315
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
