P. Badosa vs S. Halep | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
P. Badosa (4)
P. Badosa (4)
S. Halep (16)
S. Halep (16)
04/07
Paula Badosa - Simona Halep

Players Overview

Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points4245
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2315
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep

Wimbledon women - 4 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Paula Badosa and Simona Halep live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 4 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.