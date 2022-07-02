P. Martic vs J. Pegula | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 3
Not started
P. Martic
J. Pegula (8)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad
Petra Martic - Jessica Pegula
Players Overview
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking80
- WTA points815
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking9
- WTA points3156
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205