P. Martic vs J. Pegula | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 3
Not started
P. Martic
P. Martic
J. Pegula (8)
J. Pegula (8)
02/07
Petra Martic - Jessica Pegula

Players Overview

Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking80
  • WTA points815
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking9
  • WTA points3156
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Petra Martic vs Jessica Pegula

Wimbledon women - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Petra Martic and Jessica Pegula live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

