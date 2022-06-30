P. Martic vs K. Kucová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 16
Completed
P. Martic
77
6
K. Kucová
64
3
Petra Martic - Kristína Kucová
Players Overview
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking80
- WTA points815
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
KristínaKucová
Slovakia
- WTA ranking91
- WTA points750
- Age32
- Height1.63m
- Weight59kg
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
10
Aces
0
3
Double faults
9
52%
First serve in
56%
85%
Win first serve
64%
42%
Win second serve
37%
84%
Net points won
53%
