P. Martic vs K. Kucová | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 16
Completed
P. Martic
P. Martic
77
6
K. Kucová
K. Kucová
64
3
Petra Martic - Kristína Kucová

Players Overview

Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking80
  • WTA points815
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg
Kristína-Kucová-headshot
KristínaKucová
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • WTA ranking91
  • WTA points750
  • Age32
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight59kg

Statistics

Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
Kristína-Kucová-headshot
KristínaKucová
Slovakia
Slovakia
2

Sets won

0
10
Aces
0
3
Double faults
9
52%
First serve in
56%
85%
Win first serve
64%
42%
Win second serve
37%
84%
Net points won
53%

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

