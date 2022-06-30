S. Sorribes vs H. Tan | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 17
Completed
S. Sorribes (32)
3
4
H. Tan
6
6
Advertisement
Ad
Sara Sorribes - Harmony Tan
Players Overview
SaraSorribes
Spain
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1221
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
HarmonyTan
France
- WTA ranking115
- WTA points575
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
1
Aces
0
5
Double faults
1
69%
First serve in
65%
54%
Win first serve
67%
36%
Win second serve
46%
61%
Net points won
60%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205