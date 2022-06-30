S. Sorribes vs H. Tan | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 17
Completed
S. Sorribes (32)
S. Sorribes (32)
3
4
H. Tan
H. Tan
6
6
Sara Sorribes - Harmony Tan

Players Overview

Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking45
  • WTA points1221
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Harmony-Tan-headshot
HarmonyTan
France
France
  • WTA ranking115
  • WTA points575
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

0

Sets won

2
1
Aces
0
5
Double faults
1
69%
First serve in
65%
54%
Win first serve
67%
36%
Win second serve
46%
61%
Net points won
60%

