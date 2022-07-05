Simona Halep - Amanda Anisimova

S. Halep vs A. Anisimova | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
S. Halep (16)
S. Halep (16)
A. Anisimova (20)
A. Anisimova (20)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Simona-Halep-headshot
Simona Halep
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2315
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
Amanda Anisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1840
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Simona-Halep-headshot
Simona Halep
Romania
Romania
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
Amanda Anisimova
United States
United States
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

S. Halep

A. Anisimova

