V. Golubic vs B. Krejcíková | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
V. Golubic
3
4
B. Krejcíková (13)
6
6
Viktorija Golubic - Barbora Krejcíková
Players Overview
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking58
- WTA points1062
- Age29
- Height1.69m
- Weight-
BarboraKrejcíková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking14
- WTA points2593
- Age26
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
0
Aces
3
3
Double faults
2
66%
First serve in
55%
50%
Win first serve
69%
64%
Win second serve
59%
71%
Net points won
72%
