V. Golubic vs B. Krejcíková | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
3
4
B. Krejcíková (13)
B. Krejcíková (13)
6
6
Viktorija Golubic - Barbora Krejcíková

Players Overview

Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking58
  • WTA points1062
  • Age29
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight-
Barbora-Krejcíková-headshot
BarboraKrejcíková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2593
  • Age26
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-

Statistics

0

Sets won

2
0
Aces
3
3
Double faults
2
66%
First serve in
55%
50%
Win first serve
69%
64%
Win second serve
59%
71%
Net points won
72%

LIVE MATCH: Viktorija Golubic vs Barbora Krejcíková

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and Barbora Krejcíková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

