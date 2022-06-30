Q. Wang vs H. Watson | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
Q. Wang
Q. Wang
5
4
H. Watson
H. Watson
7
6
Wang Qiang - Heather Watson

Players Overview

Qiang-Wang-headshot
QiangWang
China
China
  • WTA ranking140
  • WTA points442
  • Age30
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight-
Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking121
  • WTA points541
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Qiang-Wang-headshot
QiangWang
China
China
Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
Great Britain
0

Sets won

2
7
Aces
2
1
Double faults
1
67%
First serve in
61%
58%
Win first serve
73%
47%
Win second serve
46%
57%
Net points won
61%

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8576
2
O. Jabeur
4340
3
A. Kontaveit
4306
4
P. Badosa
4245
5
M. Sakkari
4205

LIVE MATCH: Wang Qiang vs Heather Watson

Wimbledon women - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Wang Qiang and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

