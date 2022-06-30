Q. Wang vs H. Watson | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
Q. Wang
5
4
H. Watson
7
6
Wang Qiang - Heather Watson
Players Overview
QiangWang
China
- WTA ranking140
- WTA points442
- Age30
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
- WTA ranking121
- WTA points541
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
7
Aces
2
1
Double faults
1
67%
First serve in
61%
58%
Win first serve
73%
47%
Win second serve
46%
57%
Net points won
61%
