Q. Zheng vs E. Rybakina | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 18
Not started
Q. Zheng
E. Rybakina (17)
02/07
Zheng Qinwen - Elena Rybakina
Players Overview
QinwenZheng
China
- WTA ranking52
- WTA points1153
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking23
- WTA points1990
- Age23
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
