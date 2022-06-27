M. Brengle vs L. Davis | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
M. Brengle
M. Brengle
L. Davis
L. Davis
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Madison Brengle - Lauren Davis

Players Overview

Madison-Brengle-headshot
MadisonBrengle
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking59
  • WTA points1062
  • Age32
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight60kg
Lauren-Davis-headshot
LaurenDavis
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking102
  • WTA points673
  • Age28
  • Height1.57m
  • Weight55kg

Statistics

Madison-Brengle-headshot
MadisonBrengle
United States
United States
Lauren-Davis-headshot
LaurenDavis
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

D. Collins (7)
D. Collins (7)
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
from 11:00
L. Bronzetti
L. Bronzetti
A. Li
A. Li
from 11:00
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
M. Chwalinska (Q)
M. Chwalinska (Q)
Suspended
Y. In-Albon
Y. In-Albon
A. Riske (28)
A. Riske (28)
Suspended
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Madison Brengle vs Lauren Davis

Wimbledon women - 27 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.