M. Bouzková vs A. Riske | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
M. Bouzková
A. Riske (28)
from 23:00
Marie Bouzková - Alison Riske
Players Overview
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking66
- WTA points940
- Age23
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
AlisonRiske
United States
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1381
- Age31
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8576
|2
|4340
|3
|4306
|4
|4245
|5
|4205