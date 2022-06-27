M. Buzarnescu vs N. Schunk | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
M. Buzarnescu
N. Schunk (Q)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MihaelaBuzarnescu
Romania
- WTA ranking127
- WTA points507
- Age34
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
NastasjaSchunk
Germany
- WTA ranking154
- WTA points417
- Age18
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0