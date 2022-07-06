Ons Jabeur - Tatjana Maria

O. Jabeur vs T. Maria | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 06.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
O. Jabeur (3)
T. Maria
from 23:00
Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking2
  • WTA points4340
  • Age27
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking103
  • WTA points654
  • Age34
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg

Statistics

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

