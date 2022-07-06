Ons Jabeur - Tatjana Maria
O. Jabeur vs T. Maria | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 06.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
O. Jabeur (3)
T. Maria
from 23:00
Players Overview
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4340
- Age27
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
TatjanaMaria
Germany
- WTA ranking103
- WTA points654
- Age34
- Height1.72m
- Weight62kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
