P. Badosa vs L. Chirico | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
P. Badosa (4)
L. Chirico (Q)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Paula Badosa - Louisa Chirico
Players Overview
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points4245
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
LouisaChirico
United States
- WTA ranking236
- WTA points296
- Age26
- Height1.75m
- Weight64kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0