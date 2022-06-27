S. Sorribes vs C. McHale | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
S. Sorribes (32)
C. McHale (Q)
from 23:00
Sara Sorribes - Christina McHale
Players Overview
SaraSorribes
Spain
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1221
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
ChristinaMcHale
United States
- WTA ranking261
- WTA points266
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight62kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0