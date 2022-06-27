S. Sorribes vs C. McHale | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
S. Sorribes (32)
S. Sorribes (32)
C. McHale (Q)
C. McHale (Q)
from 23:00
Sara Sorribes - Christina McHale

Players Overview

Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking45
  • WTA points1221
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Christina-McHale-headshot
ChristinaMcHale
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking261
  • WTA points266
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight62kg

Statistics

Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
Christina-McHale-headshot
ChristinaMcHale
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

