V. Golubic vs A. Petkovic | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
A. Petkovic
A. Petkovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Viktorija Golubic - Andrea Petkovic

Players Overview

Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking58
  • WTA points1062
  • Age29
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight-
Andrea-Petkovic-headshot
AndreaPetkovic
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking57
  • WTA points1082
  • Age34
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
Andrea-Petkovic-headshot
AndreaPetkovic
Germany
Germany
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

D. Collins (7)
D. Collins (7)
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
from 11:00
L. Bronzetti
L. Bronzetti
A. Li
A. Li
from 11:00
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
M. Chwalinska (Q)
M. Chwalinska (Q)
Suspended
Y. In-Albon
Y. In-Albon
A. Riske (28)
A. Riske (28)
Suspended
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Viktorija Golubic vs Andrea Petkovic

Wimbledon women - 27 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon women Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and Andrea Petkovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.