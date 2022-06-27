V. Golubic vs A. Petkovic | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
V. Golubic
A. Petkovic
from 23:00
Viktorija Golubic - Andrea Petkovic
Players Overview
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking58
- WTA points1062
- Age29
- Height1.69m
- Weight-
AndreaPetkovic
Germany
- WTA ranking57
- WTA points1082
- Age34
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0