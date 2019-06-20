Murray returned to action in style on Thursday, securing a doubles victory over Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s.

Playing for the first time since hip resurfacing surgery in January, Murray and his partner Lopez battled to a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory to set up a potential quarter-final meeting with British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski.

Following the match, it was confirmed Murray will line-up at Wimbledon alongside Herbert, a doubles champion at every major.

Herbert won four of his five Grand Slam finals alongside fellow Frenchman Nicolas Mahut, winning the US Open in 2015, Wimbledon a year later and then the French Open (2018) and Australian Open (2019).

After earning their Career Grand Slam, Herbert and Mahut split up before the French Open.