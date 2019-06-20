Getty Images

Murray to play doubles at Wimbledon with Herbert

Murray to play doubles at Wimbledon with Herbert
By Michael Hincks

16 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Andy Murray will continue his competitive return at Wimbledon by playing doubles with four-time Grand Slam champion Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Murray returned to action in style on Thursday, securing a doubles victory over Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s.

Playing for the first time since hip resurfacing surgery in January, Murray and his partner Lopez battled to a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory to set up a potential quarter-final meeting with British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski.

Following the match, it was confirmed Murray will line-up at Wimbledon alongside Herbert, a doubles champion at every major.

Herbert won four of his five Grand Slam finals alongside fellow Frenchman Nicolas Mahut, winning the US Open in 2015, Wimbledon a year later and then the French Open (2018) and Australian Open (2019).

After earning their Career Grand Slam, Herbert and Mahut split up before the French Open.

0Read and react
0Read and react