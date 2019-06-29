The 22-year-old had been drawn to play Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the opening round.

In a tweet on Saturday, Coric said: I am sad I have to skip WImbledon this year. Minor injury with Bad timing will keep me out for 7-10 days.

I was really looking forward to playing in London, but I have to concentrate on my recovery now and hopefully I will get to London in the end of a year.

Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini has now moved into Coric's spot in the draw with Canadian Brayden Schnur gaining a place in the first round as a lucky loser.

Coric injured himself at Halle this month where he withdrew in his quarter-final match.