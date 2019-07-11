Top seed Djokovic is first up on Centre Court on Friday as he takes on 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who has dropped just one set en route to his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Djokovic is the defending champion at Wimbledon, and though he lost their two encounters in 2019 over three sets, the Serb will be favourite to see off the Spaniard and reach a sixth Wimbledon final.

The 32-year-old currently has 15 Grand Slam titles to his name, and the only two players he trails in that list will be in action later on Friday.

All-time Grand Slam titles: Men’s singles

Roger Federer: 20

Rafael Nadal: 18

Novak Djokovic: 15

Pete Sampras: 14

Roy Emerson: 12

The 40th meeting between Federer and Nadal will be their fourth at Wimbledon, and first in 11 years since the latter prevailed in a thrilling final.

Nadal made it 18 Grand Slams when winning his 12th French Open title last month, with the Spaniard closing in on Federer’s record men’s singles haul of 20.

Federer last won a Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2018, and the Swiss will be targeting a ninth Wimbledon title overall having last lifted the trophy in 2017.

Who will end their career with the most Grand Slams? Quick Poll 335 vote(s) Federer (currently 20) Nadal (currently 18) Djokovic (currently 15)

At 37, Federer is the most likely of the three to retire first, and he will know the importance of keeping 33-year-old Nadal at bay, particularly given the Spaniard’s dominance at Roland Garros.

A Federer win at Wimbledon would open the gap up to three Grand Slams, but should Nadal come out victorious then that would close to just one.

With time on his side, Nadal would arguably overhaul Federer’s tally even without this year’s Wimbledon under his belt, but a first win at SW19 since 2010 would make it all the more probably.

However, Djokovic will be fully focused on making it No 16 this weekend, and his prowess on the hard courts means the 20-mark could easily be reached in the next couple of years.

But will the Serb eventually catch up with or even overtake Federer and Nadal? Let us know in the vote above.