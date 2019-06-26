Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Unlike the other Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon uses its own system which takes into account performances on grass as well as the ATP and WTA rankings.

The formula has led to eight-time champion Federer – who won his 10th Halle title last week – being named the second seed ahead of Nadal going into Friday's main draw, with the first round set to get under way on Monday.

Nadal, who last reached a final at SW19 in 2011, reached the semi-finals last year, where he lost to eventual winner and top seed for the upcoming tournament, Novak Djokovic.

The seedings mean Djokovic could meet Nadal in the last four once more, but how did the formula drop the Spaniard down to third?

THE FORMULA

As per Wimbledon’s website, the formula – which features the ATP’s top 32 but also takes into account 24 months of grass-court performances – is as follows:

Take the ATP Ranking points at 24 June 2019

Add 100% of the points earned for all grass court tournaments in the immediate past 12 months period prior to 24 June 2019

Add 75% of the points earned for the best grass court tournament in the 12 months prior to that

Federer won Wimbledon back in 2017, and the formula means that has been taken into account on top of his run to the quarter-finals last year. Winning Halle last week essentially confirmed his spot as the second seed.

Nadal, meanwhile, exited Wimbledon at the fourth-round stage in 2017, while he has not taken part in any major ATP grass tournaments the past two years going into the Slam - he withdrew from Queen's in 2018 before the tournament started.

NADAL’S GRIPE

On Tuesday, Nadal spoke of his frustration with Wimbledon’s system as it differs from the other Grand Slams, which simply follow the ATP rankings.

“I don’t think it is a good thing that Wimbledon is the only one with its own seeding formula,” he told Spanish TV station Vamos. “Wimbledon is the only tournament of the year that doesn’t follow the rankings.

" It’s their choice – either way, being second or third seed, I have to play at the best level to aspire to the things I aspire to. It is better to be second than third, but if they consider that I have to be third I will accept. "

DJOKOVIC’S SURPRISE

World number one Djokovic admitted he was surprised by Federer’s high ranking, stating: "It’s their rules and you have to respect it although it’s a little bit surprising to be honest.

“Roger is the greatest of all time and has won the most Wimbledon titles of any player in history and if any player deserves it it’s him. But at the same time it’s Nadal that he is taking over (from as) the second seed so it’s surprising to be honest.”

THE DEBATE

Speaking on ESPN.com, John McEnroe said he can see both sides of the argument:

" Well, it would be hard for him to really complain too much about Federer going ahead of him, considering what his record is at Wimbledon. But it could — it makes it where potentially he’d have to — he’d still potentially have to play two of them. Maybe if he was seeded 2 and Federer was on the other half, he’d only have to play one of them is what he’s thinking. So I get it, from both sides." "

Patrick McEnroe, younger brother of John and a Grand Slam doubles champion at the French Open in 1989, said Nadal should be seeded second: “Period”.

However, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed towards Nadal’s recent Wimbledon record, stating the Spaniard should arguably feel grateful he is as high as third.

Nadal’s run to the semi-finals last year was his best showing at Wimbledon in seven years, with the 32-year-old suffering two second-round and two fourth-round exits, as well as a shock first-round loss to world number 135 Steve Darcis in 2013, since reaching the final in 2011.

THE 30+ CLUB

Joining Djokovic, Federer and Nadal as the top-four seeds for Wimbledon is Kevin Anderson, who was the losing finalist at last year’s tournament.

The South African is currently ranked eighth in the world, but his performances on grass have seen him bumped up to fourth seed.

It means the top-four seeds are all aged over 30, with 33-year-old Anderson the same age as Nadal and a year older than Djokovic, while Federer is 37.