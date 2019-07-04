Murray just as competitive as ever at Wimbledon

The 32-year-old, who won two singles titles at the All England Club and Olympic gold at London 2012, and partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert emerged 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-0 winners over Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert, with the prospect of facing Jamie the third round now looming large.

But the former world number one was keen to take a minute to revel in the delight of his return before thinking about any sibling rivalry.

"It was obviously brilliant to be back," he said.

"It was brilliant. Really nice atmosphere towards the end of the match. Every time I'm on the court now, it's great. I'm just playing tennis again, pain-free, healthy.

"It's nice, It's what I have enjoyed doing since I was a kid. At times over the last few years, I was not getting any enjoyment out of it. The fun is back and hopefully my hip will feel good for a while."

A hesitant start left Murray and Herbert trailing early, playing catch-up as they lost the first set 6-4. But the pair hit their stride in the second, wrapping up a couple of breaks and clicking on serve to level 6-1.

And it was a theme that carried over into the third as Murray and Herbert grabbed the initiative, taking a 2-1 lead with a 6-4 set.

Light fading, the new roof on No.1 Court swing into action and Murray - used to playing under the lights - only got better when play resumed, his tennis blistering as the pair wrapped things up with an emphatic flawless fourth set.

"I think once you get on the court, I'm still very competitive," he continued.

"When I go on the match court to compete, I want to win. I prepare properly. I try and do my best.

"It just feels different than what it did before. I don't know if that will change over time or if it will stay the same, but I don't have huge expectations.

"I just want to go out, enjoy the match, give the best effort of what I've got. If I do that, then that's fine.

"Winning is nice, but it's not the most important thing, which maybe it used to be. Now it's not, which so far feels nice and just a little bit different, a little bit more relaxing, a little bit more sort of stress-free.

"I still get the nerves, and still want to go out there and do well, obviously."