"It is not about I am happy to see him back. Everybody should be happy to see him back. He is one of the most important players of our sport in the last 10 years. It's good news when we have the top players back," Nadal said.

"Most important thing, I am happy for him personally that he's able to keep playing," the double Wimbledon champion added.

Murray, 32, returned from a five-month injury layoff last month to win the men's doubles title at Queen's Club with Feliciano Lopez and is entered with Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon.

Video - Nadal feels he is getting better and better ahead of Wimbledon 00:52

"Hopefully he will have the chance to keep playing on singles. But anyway, he's able to enjoy again tennis without much pain, as I heard. That's the main thing and the most important thing," Nadal said.