Navratilova forced to remove 'Impeach' Trump hat at Wimbledon

The 62-year-old, who won nine singles titles at SW19 during her career, has long been an advocate of progressive politics.

She reserves particular ire for the US president, tweeting about him frequently, and broke the All England Club's dress code during Tuesday's match, where she played alongside Cara Black against Anne Keothavong and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

When asked to remove the cap, she said: "Sorry about that, I forgot I had it on, woops!"

Navratilova has also lent her support to her fellow LGBT athlete Megan Rapinoe, who was embroiled in a war of words with Trump during the USA's victorious Women's World Cup campaign.