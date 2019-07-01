"I am grateful to have Goran Ivanisevic on my side of the net. We have agreed to collaborate at #Wimbledon and hopefully many more in the future," the 32-year-old wrote on his Facebook page.

Ivanisevic, who won the singles title at Wimbledon in 2001 after finishing runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998, will join Djokovic's long-time coach Marian Vajda.

Video - Djokovic: Federer and Nadal have made me a better player 01:07

"I am thankful to Marian for supporting the idea to invite Goran and strengthen our team ahead of this important tournament," added Djokovic, who begins his title defence against German Philipp Kohlschreiber later on Monday.