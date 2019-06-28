Time is on Roger Federer’s side. At the age of 37, that might sound like a ludicrous suggestion, but there is no narrative to suggest that his powers of persuasion are suddenly about to be put out to grass. Certainly not this summer. And certainly not at Wimbledon.

This is a tournament in which he is traditionally more enlivened than a flowerbed in his Basel backyard such been his rousing, stoical success story in England’s green and pleasant lands over the past two decades.

The souped up Henman Hill at Wimbers, where patrons get giddier on the play than Pimm's, could easily have been renamed Roger's Range such has been his popularity in Blighty and the summits he has conquered since first playing in his favourite tournament in 1999. Time flies when you are winning for fun.

There is plenty of ammo, containing more grapeshot than his menacing gait towards a tennis ball, to support the theory that a 21st Grand Slam gong is just around the corner as Federer goes all in at the All England Club. Federer’s most totemic triumph is well within swatting distance.

What does Federer have left to achieve in tennis? Becoming the oldest winner of a Grand Slam must be one target, and claiming Olympic singles gold in Tokyo next summer is another, but why put a limit on ambition. The here and now comes first.

A ninth victory in SW19 would see Federer, who turns 38 in August, become the oldest winner of a Grand Slam, but would also merely be a natural by-product of a man who continues to defy the laws of logic in sport. What goes up must come down. For Federer, what can go up, must go up.

The Swiss faces unheralded South African debutant Lloyd Harris, a bloke 15 years his junior, in his opening match. It feels and looks like a kindly opener for tennis gentry after the Wimbledon committee somewhat controversially opted to install him as number two seed ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who lost to winner Novak Djokovic in a tumultuous semi-final a year ago.

It means he cannot confront Djokovic, a figure who again represents the most clear and present danger to his ambitions, until the final.

Unlike his contemporaries from the late 90s and noughties in men such as Lleyton Hewitt, David Nalbandian and Marat Safin, Federer shows no signs of decline on the cusp of the roaring 20s.

When Ken Rosewall clasped the Australian Open in 1972, nine years before Federer was born, he was playing a different sport, 47 years ago but light years from how tennis is contested in the modern era.

It was essentially an invitational event, the Australian Open included only eight non-Aussies at Kooyong when Rosewall defeated Mal Anderson on grass to win a fourth Australian Open at the age of 37, two months and one day brandishing wooden rackets.

Federer outliving Rosewell’s legacy in this Age of Ultron would be the ultimate act of sport's greatest Avenger.

He has been washing up at Wimbledon since 1999 - he lost in five sets to Jiri Novak at the age of 17 - but first pricked the public’s conscience when he fell to earth having toppled Pete Sampras in the fourth round in 2001 over five sets.

Those who paid homage to that win believed a changing of the guard had occurred when Sampras was culled on Centre Court, but he lost to Tim Henman in the quarter-finals and it would be another two years before Federer finally grazed on his greatness when Aussie pin-up Mark 'the Poo’ Philippoussis was dismantled in three sets.

Wins over the game but unfortunate Andy Roddick in 2004 and 2005 were followed by victories over Nadal in 2006 and 2007 to bring up his fifth success.

The agony of defeat to Nadal over five sets, four hours and 48 minutes in 2008 and a 16-14 defeat in the deciding set was eased somewhat by edging out Roddick over five sets a year later in a contest dripping with sweat and awe. One break of serve settled the contest 16-14 in Federer's favour in the fifth set.

Roger Federer celebrates victory in 2003. Imago

A drought harpooned Federer’s winning habit at the majors due to the rise of Djokovic, Nadal and Murray in fighting their corner, but he outlasted Djokovic and Murray on his sojourn to a seventh title in 2012.

Still his longevity knew no bounds as Federer lost finals to Djokovic in 2014 and 2015, but refused to countenance decline.

A year after his career looked in jeopardy when he sustained a serious knee injury during defeat to Milos Raonic in the semi-finals in 2016 that brought his season to an abrupt halt in July, Federer rebounded to outclass Marin Cilic for his eighth title in 2017.

It came seven months after he astonishingly edged his nemesis Nadal, coming from a break down in the fifth to carry off the Australian Open, his first major success since Wimbledon five years earlier.

Despite such a gilded tapestry, Federer is not enjoying a renaissance on grass because he has never really reneged on his favourite surface. His 7-6 6-1 dismissal of David Goffin in Halle was his 10th success in Germany since 2003.

The glitch in the matrix in any sport is always about an ability to adapt, to be reactive at moment's notice.

Grass and clay go together in tennis parlance as well as oil and water, but Federer’s work on his least favourite surface this summer suggests he has an edge at Wimbledon that was missing a year ago as he somehow blew a two-set lead in losing Kevin Anderson in the last eight.

There is an awareness that is only brought on by matches. Federer is battle hardened entering Wimbledon.

It cannot be underestimated how well Federer held up in Paris, probably even superseding his own expectations on the Roland Garros dirt.

He was finally curtailed by Nadal 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the semi-finals, but not before his own play had provided serious satisfaction in nightmarish conditions at Roland Garros with 39 mph winds playing to Nadal's ball-striking strengths in swirling, sluggish conditions.

If Federer performs with as much gusto as he did in the Paris tornado, it will take some kind of wonderful to disinterest him.

Federer won 72.6 percent points at net in failing to drop a set before the quarter-finals, making 60 approaches to net in downing 2015 French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka over four sets in the last eight.

It was only when the sun and pace disappeared that Federer floundered. And only then did he succumb to the greatest player on the surface. The forecast for Wimbledon it hotter and drier conditions which should play right into his hitting zone and his ability to serve and volley.

“I think I surprised myself maybe with how deep I got in this tournament and how well I actually was able to play throughout," he said.

This will not be Federer’s last chance to win Wimbledon, but there is frisson surrounding his latest assault having dispensed with the part-time nature of his season for the first time in four years.

Jimmy Connors, eight-times Major winner, was a gnarled gunslinger when he finally quit aged 43 in 1996 after 24 years as a professional. Federer is likely to be among the world’s top 10 when life begins for him if he avoids injury.

Austrian Thomas Muster, a marathon man who claimed the French Open in 2005, once said grass was a surface for cows when it has always been about goats.

Federer is hardly raging against the dying of the light when his final frontier remains faintly visible with a periscope. Time is on his side, and time has been kind to him.

