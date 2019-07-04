Fifteen-year-old Gauff announced herself on the world stage with a win over Venus Williams in the first round, backing it up with another straight-set triumph over Magdalena Rybarikova.

Schett, who turned professional at 15, was full of advice for Grauff and spoke of the potential pitfalls ahead of her.

"It isn’t easy for her," she said. "What I really like about her is that she has worked really hard to where she is now – she didn’t receive a wild card to be in the main draw – she had to work her way through the qualifying draw.

"I think it is important to have a good team around her who can help her deal with everything, what to do, what not to do."

Schett emphasised that Gauff should be cautious over how much she takes on in the coming year.

"It can be quite overwhelming," the former world number seven explained.

"I would advise her to not play too much, she can’t play more than 12 tournaments a year anyway at the moment, and focus on other things like school.

"I think it will be harder mentally rather than physically. Physically she seems very strong, fit and advanced for her age. Mentally, last week she could just walk down the street but now she can’t walk around Wimbledon Village without being noticed and that’s a big change.

"There is no limits to what Cori can achieve in the game. There is going to be a changing of the guard on the women’s side, Serena Williams only has a couple of years left in the tank, Maria Sharapova is coming to the end. Coco has the personality, she has all the shots as well. With her, I have no doubt she will be top 10, top five or maybe even a future number one."

Wilander, who won seven Grand Slams over the course of his career, agreed on her potential, and struggled to explain just how accomplished she appears.

"It’s inexplicable that a 15-year-old can get this far without losing a set at this level. But at 15 and to be so skilful on a grass court is very hard to explain," he said.

"You can also look at it another way, however – in the field, there are probably only 30 players or so who feel comfortable on grass because we play on it so little.

"The other thing to bear in mind is her age, she’s 15. She has no expectations on herself, she doesn’t get nervous at all, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing at Wimbledon. You look at players who came onto the scene when they were 15, Graf, Navratilova etc, and they are women who went on to win multiple Grand Slams.

"She is a superstar for sure. Unless there is someone who stands in her way... for sure she will be top five in the world in five years."